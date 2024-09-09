Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CFO Jorge Celaya Sells 3,248 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) CFO Jorge Celaya sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $69,864.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,261.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Liquidity Services Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of LQDT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.51. The company had a trading volume of 112,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,086. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $656.70 million, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.37.
Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $93.61 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, August 26th.
Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.
