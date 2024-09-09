Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded Lifecore Biomedical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get Lifecore Biomedical alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LFCR

Lifecore Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of LFCR opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $144.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.90, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Lifecore Biomedical has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Lifecore Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 515.12% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lifecore Biomedical will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifecore Biomedical

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Lifecore Biomedical by 41.0% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,283,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 373,516 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,366,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 173,623 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 87.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 300,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 139,887 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 259,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 138,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical during the second quarter worth $327,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lifecore Biomedical

(Get Free Report)

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lifecore Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifecore Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.