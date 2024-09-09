Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Head to Head Survey

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) and Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clarivate and Life360’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate $2.63 billion 1.84 -$911.20 million ($1.66) -4.02 Life360 $304.52 million 9.13 -$28.17 million N/A N/A

Life360 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarivate.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate 2 3 3 0 2.13 Life360 0 1 6 1 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Clarivate and Life360, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Clarivate currently has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.19%. Life360 has a consensus target price of $39.75, indicating a potential upside of 6.00%. Given Clarivate’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Clarivate is more favorable than Life360.

Profitability

This table compares Clarivate and Life360’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate -46.53% 10.01% 3.94% Life360 -9.26% -9.81% -7.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Clarivate shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Clarivate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications. It also provides Patent and Trademark Renewals, that supports paralegal and admin tasks throughout the patent and trademark protection and maintenance process; CompuMark and Derwent, that supports critical decisions around patent and trademark protection, risk, and value creation throughout the innovation and brand lifecycle; IPFolio and Foundation IP that creates a structured environment for the protection and management of global patent and trademark assets. In addition, the company offers Cortellis Competitive Intelligence and Cortellis Drug Discovery Intelligence, that supports the development of new drugs and medical devices from discovery to clinical trials; Cortellis Regulatory Intelligence and OFF-X to monitor drug safety issues and adhere to regulatory protocols; Real World Data and Optimize that inform commercial launch strategy and set pricing for optimal reimbursement. It serves corporations, universities, law firms, government agencies, public libraries, and other professional services organizations. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Life360

Life360 Inc. is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

