Liberty Wealth Management LLC Takes $10.90 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $249.01 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.77.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $303.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.17.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

