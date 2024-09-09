Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 30,590 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 30,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3,580.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $984,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $74.61 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.38 and its 200 day moving average is $88.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.454 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

