Liberty Wealth Management LLC Invests $14.54 Million in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 284,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,535,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $377,000. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 654,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,451,000 after acquiring an additional 31,650 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 139.0% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 83,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.84 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

