Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $85.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1,301.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856,859 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $85,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,623,000 after buying an additional 2,404,544 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,066 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,659 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,875 shares during the period. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,134,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IVW opened at $89.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $97.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.78.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

