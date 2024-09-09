Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $48.03 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,501,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695,576 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $48,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 53,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 35,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

DUHP stock opened at $32.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

