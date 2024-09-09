Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 79.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 696,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,868 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $20,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 126.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DFLV stock opened at $29.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $30.77.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

