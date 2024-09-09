Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,493 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1,216.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,191 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,833,870 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,916,118,000 after purchasing an additional 473,702 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,628,694,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,824,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,802,147,000 after acquiring an additional 285,533 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,790,935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,842,241,000 after acquiring an additional 81,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,278,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $844,126,000 after acquiring an additional 316,426 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,974 shares of company stock worth $4,252,856 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $842.77.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $880.00 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $540.23 and a one year high of $918.93. The company has a market capitalization of $390.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $857.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $800.74.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

