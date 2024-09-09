Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 427,751 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 87.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,751 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $24,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIC. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

BATS:DFIC opened at $26.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.68.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

