Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 11,713 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 780.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choreo LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 3,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 505,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $566.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $578.73. The company has a market cap of $135.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

