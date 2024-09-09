Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1,213.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,880 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6,212.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,696,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,937 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $78,880,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,425,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after buying an additional 760,762 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,611,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,323,000 after acquiring an additional 575,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,069,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $62.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.65. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $65.57.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

