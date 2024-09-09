LGT Group Foundation Reduces Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,561,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,258,076,000 after buying an additional 672,941 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 11,722.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,957,000 after buying an additional 667,034 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 16,795.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 424,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,374,000 after buying an additional 421,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 563,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,424,000 after acquiring an additional 323,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPG traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.15. 223,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.87 and its 200-day moving average is $151.15. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $169.18.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.91%.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

