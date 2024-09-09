LGT Group Foundation Raises Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.4% in the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas increased its holdings in Danaher by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 1,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 1.4% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.94.

Danaher Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DHR traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $269.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,547. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The stock has a market cap of $194.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

