LGT Group Foundation Purchases 2,159 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation owned about 0.11% of IQVIA worth $43,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $1.39 on Monday, hitting $241.68. The company had a trading volume of 55,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.92 and a 200-day moving average of $234.62.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.67.

Get Our Latest Report on IQV

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.