LGT Group Foundation Purchases 179 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Booking were worth $51,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $401,371,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of Booking by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 32,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,827,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,234,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Booking by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 13,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,306,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $32.86 on Monday, hitting $3,764.21. 29,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,935. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,733.04 and a 52 week high of $4,144.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,773.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,699.51. The company has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $37.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus upped their target price on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4,350.00 to $4,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,064.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BKNG

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.