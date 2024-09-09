LGT Group Foundation Lowers Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in nVent Electric by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 26,024 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 116,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after buying an additional 53,633 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,344,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NVT traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,906. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $86.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.49.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $880.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 7,566 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,572.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $1,267,053.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 7,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,572.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised nVent Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

