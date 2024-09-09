LGT Group Foundation Increases Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation owned 0.07% of Enphase Energy worth $9,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $424,130,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,285,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,425,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,128,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC raised Enphase Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $128.89.

Enphase Energy stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.33. The company had a trading volume of 279,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.72. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $141.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

