LGT Group Foundation Has $12.12 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $12,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,823,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $659,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $166.28. The stock had a trading volume of 370,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,895. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.21 and a 200 day moving average of $180.42. The stock has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $139.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

