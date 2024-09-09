LGT Group Foundation Grows Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 216,932.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,705 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Prologis were worth $34,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,945,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,749,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,229 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 182,067.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,364,799,000 after acquiring an additional 48,850,448 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Prologis by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,532,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,621,000 after acquiring an additional 365,904 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,265,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,588,000 after acquiring an additional 167,131 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $1,074,648,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PLD. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.12.

PLD stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.60. The company had a trading volume of 906,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,958. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $119.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

