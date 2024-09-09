LGT Group Foundation Buys 12,502 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Progressive were worth $13,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at $3,628,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,090,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Progressive by 90.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $249.11. 194,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,601. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.99. The company has a market cap of $145.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $134.34 and a 1-year high of $254.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $639,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,808,963.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,354 shares of company stock worth $33,502,680 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Progressive from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.24.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

