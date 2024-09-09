LGT Group Foundation Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,272 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 5.4% of LGT Group Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $357,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $6,916,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,896,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total value of $1,318,543.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,367,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,093,089,982.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 661,900 shares of company stock worth $604,721,602 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.5 %

LLY stock traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $907.65. 297,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,210. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $516.57 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $862.66 billion, a PE ratio of 132.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $895.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $828.57.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

