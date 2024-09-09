LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Lifted to Neutral at Wedbush

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $97.00. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LGIH

LGI Homes Stock Performance

LGIH opened at $104.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 12.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $84.00 and a 12-month high of $136.89.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $602.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.44 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LGI Homes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,220,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,389,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,506,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,827,000 after buying an additional 53,031 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,460,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,929,000 after buying an additional 131,467 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 906,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,096,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 846,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,473,000 after buying an additional 49,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.