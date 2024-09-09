Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) is Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Lennar comprises approximately 2.9% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Lennar worth $31,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 1.5% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 5.7% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 5.0% in the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LEN stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.40. 270,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.08. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $186.60.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.69.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

