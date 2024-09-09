Legacy Bridge LLC Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Legacy Bridge LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.

NYSE:PG opened at $175.59 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $177.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $414.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

