Lear (NYSE:LEA) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lear from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Lear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.56.

Get Lear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lear

Lear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $110.30 on Thursday. Lear has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $147.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.68 and its 200 day moving average is $125.94.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lear by 11,753.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,200 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 15.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $820,929,000 after buying an additional 946,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,611,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lear by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,871,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,726,000 after acquiring an additional 504,091 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 970.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,373,000 after acquiring an additional 490,324 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lear

(Get Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.