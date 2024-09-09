Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (LGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on September 23rd

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LGI opened at $17.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $17.84.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.