Lane & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $777,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 143,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,931,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG traded down $2.10 on Monday, hitting $101.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,557 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

