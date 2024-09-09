LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $18.97 Million

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One LandWolf (SOL) token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LandWolf (SOL) has traded up 40.9% against the dollar. LandWolf (SOL) has a market cap of $18.97 million and approximately $727,270.50 worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000112 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

LandWolf (SOL) Profile

LandWolf (SOL) was first traded on June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,999,843,693 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,843,692 tokens. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf. The official website for LandWolf (SOL) is thereallandwolf.com.

LandWolf (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,999,843,705.125038. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.00156533 USD and is down -4.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $771,171.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LandWolf (SOL) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LandWolf (SOL) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LandWolf (SOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

