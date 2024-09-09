Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by McBroom & Associates LLC

McBroom & Associates LLC raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 5.7% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Lam Research by 23.1% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $1,113,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Lam Research by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,239,346.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,006.10.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $745.09 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $574.42 and a 12 month high of $1,130.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $901.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $938.62.

Lam Research’s stock is set to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.42%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

