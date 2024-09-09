Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Fox Hill Wealth Management

Fox Hill Wealth Management decreased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 32.8% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.3% in the second quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 39,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,029,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:LH opened at $223.91 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $191.97 and a 12-month high of $238.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,770,506.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $3,359,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,008,423.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,770,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,679 shares of company stock worth $6,716,306 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $213.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.82.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

