Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,298 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Kyndryl by 622.4% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Kyndryl by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $22.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.90. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KD shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kyndryl has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

