Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Rating Reiterated by Leerink Partners

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Leerink Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $45.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average of $38.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 2.22. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 178.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $245,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $245,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $593,433.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 803,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,494,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 498,845 shares of company stock worth $19,245,017 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,335,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,848,000 after acquiring an additional 278,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,778,000 after purchasing an additional 72,351 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $792,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,161,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,419,000 after purchasing an additional 422,797 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $17,122,000.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

