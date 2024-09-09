Kusama (KSM) Price Hits $19.47

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $300.56 million and approximately $23.64 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can now be bought for approximately $19.47 or 0.00034390 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kusama has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000116 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s launch date was July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 15,440,550 coins and its circulating supply is 15,440,471 coins. Kusama’s official message board is guide.kusama.network/docs/community. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kusama is https://reddit.com/r/kusama and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kusama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama (KSM) is an experimental blockchain network designed to facilitate rapid innovation and testing of new blockchain projects before they are deployed on Polkadot. It uses a similar codebase and infrastructure as Polkadot, allowing developers to experiment with fewer constraints. The KSM token is essential for network operations, including staking, governance, and bonding for parachain creation. Founded by Gavin Wood, Kusama serves as a crucial testing ground for the broader Polkadot ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.