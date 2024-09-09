KuCoin Token Price Reaches $7.91 on Top Exchanges (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for approximately $7.91 or 0.00014366 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $932.96 million and $331,397.68 worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 142,906,971 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,906,971 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of the KuCoin exchange, which was launched in 2017 as a profit-sharing token that offers value to traders. Initially, KCS was an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network, supported by most Ethereum wallets. It has multiple uses within the KuCoin ecosystem. It serves as a utility token used for trading fees on the KuCoin Exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

