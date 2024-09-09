Komodo Trading 2.4% Higher This Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $33.04 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00051171 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00037750 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00014754 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000298 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,396,576 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

