Komodo (KMD) Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $32.38 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00050508 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00037831 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00014933 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,394,881 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

