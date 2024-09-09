Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

Kohl’s has increased its dividend by an average of 41.6% annually over the last three years. Kohl’s has a dividend payout ratio of 98.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Kohl’s to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.9%.

Kohl’s stock opened at $19.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Kohl’s has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $29.60.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kohl’s to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

