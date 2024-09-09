Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Trading Down 3.2%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.12 and last traded at $24.12. Approximately 15,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 411,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush increased their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.75 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.93.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,500 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $470,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,226,805.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 136,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $3,491,580.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,257.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $470,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,226,805.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 260,564 shares of company stock worth $6,727,929. Corporate insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $61,868,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $7,999,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 159.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 382,539 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $4,657,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,419,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,165,000 after purchasing an additional 223,094 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

