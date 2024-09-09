Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,811 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG opened at $101.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.31 and its 200-day moving average is $102.79. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

