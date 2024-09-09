Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 11.0% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $16,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

