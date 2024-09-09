Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Sets New 12-Month High at $93.90

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 93.90 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 93.40 ($1.23), with a volume of 8766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.33 ($1.21).

Kerry Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59. The firm has a market cap of £159.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 83.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 81.05.

Kerry Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of €0.38 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,173.33%.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

