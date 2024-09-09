Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) Insider Neil Smith Purchases 89,250 Shares

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS – Get Free Report) insider Neil Smith purchased 89,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.92 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of A$349,860.00 ($238,000.00).

Neil Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kelsian Group alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Neil Smith purchased 61,020 shares of Kelsian Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.91 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of A$238,588.20 ($162,304.90).

Kelsian Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Kelsian Group

Kelsian Group Limited provides land and marine transport and tourism services in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kelsian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelsian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.