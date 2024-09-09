JUNO Price Down 0.5% This Week (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One JUNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0894 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JUNO has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. JUNO has a market cap of $7.11 million and approximately $29,578.94 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

