JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stake Lessened by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

JEPI opened at $57.53 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $58.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average of $56.86.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

