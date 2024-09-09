JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is First Foundation Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,409,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.24% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $79,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.86. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $58.85.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

