JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $472.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $464.00 to $472.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock traded up $10.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $490.57. The company had a trading volume of 610,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.62. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $517.26. The stock has a market cap of $154.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 35.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,013,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,181,365 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

