JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $28.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PHR. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.23.

PHR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.81. 140,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,506. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average is $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.93. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $29.16.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 14,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $367,283.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 121,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,149,708.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 14,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $367,283.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 121,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,149,708.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,337 shares of company stock worth $736,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 76.5% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 5,462.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the second quarter worth about $202,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

