Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $20,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522,009 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,491,000 after buying an additional 6,247,250 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,400,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock opened at $68.00 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $75.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.96.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,438,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,245 shares of company stock worth $295,442. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.46.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

